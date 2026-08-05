Exam leak tip spooks Telangana, coaching centres under scanner

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed senior police officers to get directly involved after being tipped off by the intelligence wing about possible paper leaks in the upcoming police recruitment exam.

The exam is meant to fill 7,437 posts. The CM held an emergency meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) C V Anand and other senior police officials, asking them to ensure there was no mischief. This, according to sources, involves rigorous monitoring of social media and online platforms for malicious claims about the question papers, and special surveillance of coaching centres that help prepare candidates. This comes in light of recent leaks in NEET and some government exams in parts of the country.