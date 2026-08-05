Exam leak tip spooks Telangana, coaching centres under scanner

Police recruitment exam is meant to fill 7,437 posts. CM holds emergency meeting with DGP.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 03:21 PM IST
Telangana Police Recruitment 2026The state government recently issued a much-awaited notification to fill 7,437 posts in the police department. (PTI file photo)
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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed senior police officers to get directly involved after being tipped off by the intelligence wing about possible paper leaks in the upcoming police recruitment exam.

The exam is meant to fill 7,437 posts. The CM held an emergency meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) C V Anand and other senior police officials, asking them to ensure there was no mischief. This, according to sources, involves rigorous monitoring of social media and online platforms for malicious claims about the question papers, and special surveillance of coaching centres that help prepare candidates. This comes in light of recent leaks in NEET and some government exams in parts of the country.

“The State Intelligence Wing provided the CM with crucial information regarding the recruitment process. The top officials of the [police] intelligence wing brought to the Chief Minister’s attention that certain political parties and vested interests are planning to disrupt the recruitment process,” an official said.

The state government recently issued a much-awaited notification to fill 7,437 posts in the police department. The recruitment is for sub-inspectors (SI), Armed Reserve SI, Police Constables, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, and firefighters. According to V V Srinivasa Rao, Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, the state government is anticipating lakhs of applications from August 19 to September 9, after which the exams will be held.

Following the alert from the intelligence wing, CM Revanth Reddy held an emergency meeting with DGP C V Anand and other senior police officials. The chief minister ordered the officials to adopt strict security measures and ensure complete transparency throughout the recruitment process, an official said.

Instructing police officials to remain vigilant and take precautions at every stage, including the preparation, printing and transportation of question papers, the CM also stressed that special attention be paid to the security of examination centres and that coaching centres be kept under special surveillance.

CM Revanth Reddy also ordered measures to prevent the spread of misinformation regarding the recruitment exams on social media and other platforms. Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed the Cyber Crime wing to maintain special surveillance to identify and act against touts, fake websites, and social media accounts that deceive candidates with false promises of securing jobs. Instructions were also issued for the Cyber Security and Intelligence wings to remain on high alert until the examination.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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