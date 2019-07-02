Telangana police inspector hailed for feeding old lady ousted from home

A police inspector in Jagtial district of Telangana is receiving accolades after he fed a 70-year-old woman at the police station and made arrangements for the supply of food rations to her. A photo of Police Inspector of Jagtial Town Police Station R Prakash sitting with the woman, Rajamma, at the police station went viral Tuesday morning.

A weak and tired looking Rajamma walked a distance of four kilometres alone, from her home in Lingampet on the outskirts of Jagtial town to the police station (PS). After entering the PS she stood there not knowing what to do until PI Prakash noticed her.

PI Prakash said, “Initially, she did not say anything but after some coaxing, she said that she had not eaten properly for several days. She said that her son had died a few months ago, and her daughter-in-law had remarried recently and stopped giving her food.

“The first thing I did was order food for her. After she ate, I took down more details of her family. She is a widow and lives in her own house but after her son’s death, her daughter-in-law remarried but lives in the same house. For several days she stopped giving food to Rajamma apparently to force her to leave home,’’ he added.

The house was built by Rajamma’s husband but has now been occupied by her daughter-in-law and her second husband.

“I told her we can admit her in an old age home where she would be taken care of, but she refused. So I made arrangements for her to receive dry rations so that she can cook for herself for the time being. We have called her daughter-in-law to the PS to counsel her,” Inspector Prakash said.