Exclusive: Telangana phone tapping probe widens, ‘thousands of call, IP records accessed illegally’

The first to be called for questioning was former minister Harish Rao, who is KCR’s nephew, and the next was KCR’s son and former minister K Taraka Rama Rao (pictured above). (File Photo)

The investigation into the alleged tapping of phones belonging to several political leaders and others ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana has widened, with officers of the Special Investigation Team claiming that call data records (CDR) and internet protocol data records (IPDR) of thousands were also accessed illegally by the police’s Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) at the time.

“We have evidence to prove that surveillance mechanisms were illegally used to extort money through electoral bonds,” an SIT source claimed.

Sources in the SIT said police will now file a supplementary chargesheet in the case because of “fresh evidence” and “new information” received based on “revelations” by the accused.