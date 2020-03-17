Telangana passes resolution opposing CAA, NRC and NPR

K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo) K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

The Telangana government on Monday passed a unanimous resolution opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The state government also called for the Centre to either amend the CAA to include Muslims or to repeal it.

The resolution states, “There have been concerted attempts to tinker with the inclusive and non-religious nature of Indian citizenship through the CAA, NPR and NRC. Besides violating principles of equality, non-discrimination, secularism, this concerted attempt will also endanger the lives of vulnerable groups who do not possess adequate documentary proof of citizenship. Moreover, there are serious questions as to the legality and constitutionality of CAA, NPR and NRC. For the first time in India, the CAA introduced a religious test to acquire Indian citizenship while also providing for an accelerated path to citizenship for non-Muslims of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The enactment of CAA calls for a combined effort from all Indians, regardless of religious beliefs, to protect our founding values and preserve secularism in the Republic of India.”

During a discussion on the CAA, NPR and NRC in the Assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked, “Once this country rejects my citizenship, where should I go?

“Do we need this divisive and narrow-minded exercise?… All over the world, the image of our country has been spoiled due to this… We are not against giving citizenship or citizenship cards but not through this format,” he said.

Speaking in the Assembly, Rao said, “There are lots of questions and doubts in people’s minds. I do not have a birth certificate. I was born at home in my village where my family was quite affluent. If I, coming from an affluent background, do not have a birth certificate, how can you expect the lakhs of poor people to produce birth certificates?”

Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah, Rao said, “In the 2018-19 annual report submitted in Parliament, it is clearly mentioned that NPR is the first step towards NRC. Outside Parliament, he is saying that NRC won’t be implemented. This ambiguity has created a lot of doubt and fear…”

