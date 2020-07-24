Telangana officials say virus widely spread at community level

Officials of the Health Department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued a warning on Thursday morning that the virus is out of control in Hyderabad area. (File) Officials of the Health Department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued a warning on Thursday morning that the virus is out of control in Hyderabad area. (File)

The Covid-19 infection has spread “widely” at the “community level” in Telangana, state Health Department officials said on Thursday.

The state, which has faced criticism for low Covid-19 testing and allegations of data fudging, becomes the third state to announce localised community transmission of the virus — after Kerala and West Bengal.

Officials of the Health Department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued a warning on Thursday morning that the virus is out of control in Hyderabad area. State Health officials have until now maintained that they have the infection under control, and had denied any community spread.

State Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said, “Coronavirus has gone to the community level. The next three to four weeks will be very crucial…especially in Hyderabad. We have to enforce strict containment zones,” Rao said.

A Health official said: “Many people who came from outside the state have infected others — we are looking at a community spread because of this…. They did not take adequate precautions… If the number of positive cases is around 200 per day, then health workers and police officials trace their contacts. But how will they trace contacts if the daily number is 1,000 or more?”

Telangana reported 1,567 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, raising the state’s case count to 50,826. Of this, Hyderabad alone reported 662 cases.

