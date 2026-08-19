‘She called them babu’: 2 teens kill Telangana school principal; just one word gave them away

The Telangana police have arrested two students in connection with the murder of their school principal in the state’s Nalgonda district. The principal was found stabbed to death at her residence on August 11.

The police zeroed in on the 16-year-old students after sifting through a pool of 80 people, including history-sheeters. It was a word uttered by the deceased over the phone that shifted the focus to her school, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar said at a press conference held on Wednesday.

The teacher, who was on the phone with her aunt, had uttered the word “babu”, commonly used to refer to boys and young men in Telangana. Soon after the conversation, her phone was switched off. “We realised that she used to call the students of her school ‘babu’. The investigation then took a detour to the school and its students,” Pawar said.