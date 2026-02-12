Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: When, where and how to check ward-wise vote counting

Over 73 per cent of voters exercised their franchise on Wednesday in the municipal elections in Telangana. (Source: X/PTI)

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Voting for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana concluded on Wednesday, recording a 73.01% turnout, according to the State Election Commission.

Counting of votes will take place on February 13. Authorities had deployed 29,656 Booth Level Officers across the state for the electoral roll revision process earlier.

When & Where to check results

Counting of votes will begin at 8am on Friday and ward-wise results will be available on the Telangana State Election Commission website, tsec.gov.in.

When the polls took place

Polling began on Wednesday morning (Feb 11). Voter turnout stood at 11.6% till 9 am, 28.48% till 11 am, 48.54% till 1 pm, and 62.09% till 3 pm. The State Election Commission recorded 73.01% polling at the close of voting.