Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: When, where and how to check ward-wise vote counting

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Voting for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana concluded on Wednesday, recording a 73.01% turnout, according to the State Election Commission.
Counting of votes will take place on February 13. Authorities had deployed 29,656 Booth Level Officers across the state for the electoral roll revision process earlier.
Counting of votes will begin at 8am on Friday and ward-wise results will be available on the Telangana State Election Commission website, tsec.gov.in.
Polling began on Wednesday morning (Feb 11). Voter turnout stood at 11.6% till 9 am, 28.48% till 11 am, 48.54% till 1 pm, and 62.09% till 3 pm. The State Election Commission recorded 73.01% polling at the close of voting.
Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district recorded 91.91% turnout, the highest among municipalities. Nandikonda in Nalgonda district recorded 59.68%, the lowest among municipalities.
Among municipal corporations, Nalgonda recorded 77.36%, while Nizamabad recorded 59.12%.
The elections took place on party basis in all 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.
DGP B Shivadhar Reddy monitored polling and said police made security arrangements across locations.
Minor skirmishes took place in Karimnagar, Sangareddy and other places. Police used mild lathi charge in Karimnagar after BJP workers blocked a road near the bus stand, alleging impersonation at a polling station. A few BJP workers sustained minor injuries.
In Sangareddy, Congress leader and former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy argued with police, alleging bogus voting.
In Nizamabad, police registered an FIR against BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri under sections of the BNS and the Telangana Municipalities Act for allegedly entering a polling booth, arguing with staff and police, and making comments against police.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote in Kodangal in Vikarabad district. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote in Karimnagar.
State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the party would win the polls. BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the party would secure results despite allegations against the ruling party. The outcome serves as a test for Congress, BJP and BRS.
