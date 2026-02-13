Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 116 municipalities, 7 corporations to begin shortly

The elections took place on party basis in all 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana begins at 8 am on Friday. Voting concluded on Wednesday with a turnout of 73.01%, according to the commission.

Polling numbers: Polling on February 11 recorded 11.6% till 9 am, 28.48% till 11 am, 48.54% till 1 pm and 62.09% till 3 pm before closing at 73.01%. The elections took place on party basis in all 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. Authorities deployed 29,656 Booth Level Officers for the electoral roll revision earlier.

Story continues below this ad Test for parties: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote in Kodangal in Vikarabad district. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote in Karimnagar. State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that Congress would win the polls, while BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the party would secure results despite allegations against the ruling party. The outcome serves as a test for Congress, BJP and BRS. Live Updates

