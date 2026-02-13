Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 116 municipalities, 7 corporations to begin shortly

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana begins at 8 am on Friday. Voting concluded on Wednesday with a turnout of 73.01%, according to the commission.
Polling numbers: Polling on February 11 recorded 11.6% till 9 am, 28.48% till 11 am, 48.54% till 1 pm and 62.09% till 3 pm before closing at 73.01%. The elections took place on party basis in all 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. Authorities deployed 29,656 Booth Level Officers for the electoral roll revision earlier.
Test for parties: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote in Kodangal in Vikarabad district. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote in Karimnagar. State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that Congress would win the polls, while BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the party would secure results despite allegations against the ruling party. The outcome serves as a test for Congress, BJP and BRS.
