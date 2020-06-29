Telangana mulls total lockdown in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to deliberate on strategies for Covid containment. (File Photo) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to deliberate on strategies for Covid containment. (File Photo)

THE TELANGANA government is considering a total lockdown in areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) amid a drastic surge in Covid cases — 888 of the 1,087 positive cases reported on Saturday were from GHMC areas — in Hyderabad.

Officials said a new strategy is being worked out and a total lockdown in GHMC areas is among the proposals.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to deliberate on strategies for Covid containment.

“Like other big cities with nearly 1 crore population, the spread of coronavirus in Hyderabad is also high… People started moving around after the lockdown was lifted. This has led to the spread of the virus… Other cities in the country are also thinking on these lines… Government machinery, especially police, and people should be made ready for this. If need be, Cabinet will be convened in three to four days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken,” the CM said at the meeting, which was attended by Health Minister Etela Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and health experts.

“If lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally. There should be a day-long curfew with a one- or two-hour relaxation to buy the essentials. Flights and train services have to be stopped. All arrangements should be made from the government’s side. Hence, the government will examine all the issues in depth and would take the necessary decision,” the Chief Minister said.

Rajender said there was no need to panic if a lockdown is announced. “When compared to the national average, the death rate in Telangana is less. There is no need for fear… But several medical and health officials and medical experts are asking for another 15-day lockdown under the GHMC limits. We are considering that,” Rajender said.

