Telangana ministers earn wrath of tenant farmers left out of Ruthu Bandhu scheme

The protests were mostly staged by Telangana Rythu JAC, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Telangana Praja Front, Telangana Raitanga Samakhya, and Telangana Raitanga Samiti. (Express photo/Sreenivas Janyala) The protests were mostly staged by Telangana Rythu JAC, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Telangana Praja Front, Telangana Raitanga Samakhya, and Telangana Raitanga Samiti. (Express photo/Sreenivas Janyala)

Telangana ministers on Thursday earned the wrath of tenant farmers who have not been included in ‘Ruthu Bandhu’ – the farmer’s investment support scheme – across the state. Several activists and organisations held ‘Road Bandh’ programmes in Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Karimangar and Nalgonda, among other places, demanding justice for the farmers.

At Machchapur in Warangal, the convoys of Finance Minister Etela Rajender and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari were stopped by the protestors. Kirankumar Vissa of Rythu Swarajya Vedika alleged that hundreds of protesters, including farmer union leaders, were arrested and taken to Geesokunda police station. “They noted down names, took identification details and mobile numbers of the farmers and threatened to file cases under the Preventive Detention Act against them. All of them were released later in the evening,” Vissa said.

The protests were mostly staged by Telangana Rythu JAC, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Telangana Praja Front, Telangana Raitanga Samakhya, and Telangana Raitanga Samiti.

The Telangana government has decided to provide Rs 8,000 per acre per farmer as investment support for Rabi and Kharif crops. However, only landowners are entitled to this amount, irrespective of whether they cultivate or not. Several tenant farmers, who take land on lease and grow crops, have not been included in the scheme, resulting in outrage among the community across the state which has registered maximum cases of farmer suicides.

“Tenant farmers are demanding that they should also be included in the scheme as they are the real cultivators and not absentee landlords. Remunerative prices should be given to all farmers as a right. Since most of the tenant farmers commit suicide, it is not right for the government to give thousands of crores to landlords and businessmen who neither cultivate land nor implement the 2011 Act to provide Loan Eligibility Cards to all tenant farmers,” Mortala Chander Rao of Telangana Rythu JAC said. Rao added, “Police used force to disperse the crowd. However, protesters continued to block the road for half an hour.”

Chief of Telangana Jana Samithi, Prof M Kodandaram, who also participated in the agitation at Yelakurthy near Warangal, was also arrested and released. “Under the scheme, landlords have received cheques ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7 lakhs but tenant farmers have not even received a single paisa. They are the ones who cultivate land and grow crops and end up killing themselves due to debts. The Telangana government must set right this gross injustice to tenant farmers,” Kondandaram said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd