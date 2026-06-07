Telangana man shot dead in ‘fake pizza delivery trap’ in Philadelphia

A 28-year-old man from Telangana was shot dead in the US in the early hours of Friday while he was delivering pizza to a house in Philadelphia. Local authorities have said the pizza was ordered to a house that was supposed to be vacant, and the victim’s family has alleged he was lured into a trap.

Anshul Kuncha, whose family lives in Gundlapochampally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad city, went to the US four years ago after getting an employment opportunity there, his sister, Tanvi, said. Kuncha was employed at a multinational corporation, but also worked as a pizza delivery person on the weekends to earn some extra money, according to the family.

“He worked during the weekends delivering pizza to earn some extra cash. He did not even want to go to the US. He went only due to the family’s expectations…,” Tanvi said.

“This is a message to all families trying to send their children to the US… Look at what happened to my brother. He ended up dead on a dark street, shot in the head,” she said, adding that he had been robbed earlier, too, losing his gold chain, phone, and wallet. Anshul’s parents are K Srinivas and Nilima, who live in Gundlapochampally.

US media reported that investigators learned someone had called in a pizza delivery order to a vacant unit in a housing complex in Philadelphia in the early hours of Friday. As per a CBS News report, Philadelphia Housing Authority cameras showed Kuncha walking with the pizza order and being followed by two people wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.

Tanvi said, “As per US media reports, at least two persons wearing masks and backpacks ambushed him. One person shot him several times in the head. It was a setup as he was lured to a deserted and abandoned area to deliver the pizza. It was a fake order, and he walked into their trap. They did not rob him, but just shot him in the head and left him on the street to die. We do not know of any reason or what they gained by killing him.”

She remembered her brother as a “loving and joyful” person. “Just for the sake of killing, they shot him dead. It was a premediated act using a fake pizza order. The assailants did not rob the cash that Anshul was carrying at the time of the attack, making it clear that this was not a robbery gone wrong, but a deliberate plot to take his life,” Tanvi said.

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The incident took place shortly after 12.30 am. After he was shot, passersby informed police, who found him deceased at the spot.

The family has appealed to the Indian consulate to help them repatriate the body as soon as possible. “Our only request is that his body be brought back to India as early as possible,” his sister said.

A post on the X account of the Consulate General of India, New York, said, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance.”