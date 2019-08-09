Telangana man gets death penalty for rape, murder of infant

A court in Telangana’s Warangal district awarded the death penalty to a 26-year-old man who sexually assaulted and strangled a nine-month-old baby.

Advertising

First Additional District Judge K Jaykumar handed the death sentence to P Pravin within a month of the charge sheet being filed. On the intervening night of June 18 and 19, Pravin kidnapped the baby, sexually assaulted her, and after realising that her parents were searching for the child, strangled her.

Police found a CCTV camera that recorded Pravin loitering near the house where the crime occurred. Assistant Commissioner of Police C Sridhar said he confessed to the crime the same night he was caught.