Telangana man gets death penalty for rape, murder of infant

Police found a CCTV camera that recorded Pravin loitering near the house where the crime occurred. Assistant Commissioner of Police C Sridhar said he confessed to the crime the same night he was caught.

On the intervening night of June 18 and 19, Pravin kidnapped the baby, sexually assaulted her, and after realising that her parents were searching for the child, strangled her.

A court in Telangana’s Warangal district awarded the death penalty to a 26-year-old man who sexually assaulted and strangled a nine-month-old baby.

