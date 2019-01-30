Telangana: Major fire breaks out at annual Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad

Toggle Menu
The annual AIIE, popularly known as Numaish which features over 2,500 stalls was inaugurated this year on the New Year's Day and was scheduled to run till February 15.

The reason for the fire is being attributed to a faulty transformer but is not confirmed yet. More details awaited. (Representational)

A fire broke out at Nampally Industrial Exhibition in Hyderabad on Wednesday during the 79th edition of All India Industrial Exhibition, reported ANI. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot amid chaos as people were trying to exit through the gates. No casualties have been reported till now.

There’s no confirmation on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

