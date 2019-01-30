Telangana: Major fire breaks out at annual Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad

A fire broke out at Nampally Industrial Exhibition in Hyderabad on Wednesday during the 79th edition of All India Industrial Exhibition, reported ANI. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot amid chaos as people were trying to exit through the gates. No casualties have been reported till now.

There’s no confirmation on what caused the fire.

The annual AIIE, popularly known as Numaish which features over 2,500 stalls was inaugurated this year on New Year’s Day and was scheduled to run till February 15. The annual event was expected to attract as many as 25 lakh visitors this year.

This is a developing story.