Telangana lifts lockdown curbs completely, educational institutions to open from July 1

Students studying abroad wait for their turn to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a special vaccinantion centre, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

The Telangana cabinet on Saturday resolved to remove all restrictions put in place while imposing a state-wide lockdown in the second week of May.

The cabinet meeting convened at the Chief Minister’s residence examined reports regarding the present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. A decision to lift the lockdown was taken after officials from the Medical and Health Department suggested that the number of new infections as well as positivity rate has come down drastically and the disease was under control in the state.

An official statement from the CMO said that instructions have been passed on to officials in all departments to lift all the restrictions imposed during the lockdown. The cabinet also noted that the virus is under control in the neighbouring states too. “Based on the reports submitted by the officials, the cabinet concluded that Telangana has brought corona under control faster compared to other states. Based on this, the state cabinet has decided to lift the lockdown from June 20.”

The Education Department has been instructed to reopen all categories of educational institutions across the state from July 1. Then onwards, the students will be allowed to attend classes physically.

The decision comes against the backdrop of livelihoods of people being severely impacted by the lockdown and its extension would mean furthering their losses.

However, it is clarified that lifting of lockdown should not lead to any negligent behaviour. People should continue wearing masks, maintain physical distance, and ensure personal hygiene to curtail the spread of the virus, the CMO added. Urging the people to follow the guidelines prepared by the government, the cabinet sought full support and cooperation from the people.

The Education Department has been asked to prepare instructions and guidelines regarding compulsory attendance of the students, online classes, and other related matters. The details will be released soon.