Telangana woman forest officer beaten up by TRS MLA’s brother

A woman Forest Range Officer (FRO) was viciously assaulted with a stick by Koneru Krishna Rao, the brother of Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa. Krishna Rao was recently elected as vice-chairman of Komaram Bheem Asifabad Zilla Parishad.

Officials said that FRO C Anita went to Sarasala village in Sirpur Mandal on Sunday morning to plant saplings as part of the ‘Haritha Haaram‘ plantation drive of the Telangana Government. She identified a reserve forest land and started planting the saplings along with 20 forest department personnel. However, some villagers who claimed that it was their land, attacked the forest officials with sticks and iron rods.

Some villagers called up Koneru Krishna Rao, who lives nearby. After arriving at the location with his supporters, Krishna Rao allegedly started attacking the forest staff. FRO Anita tried to escape by climbing on to a tractor, but Rao followed her and brutally assaulted her with a stick, hitting her several times on the head. Krishna Rao and villagers also beat up other forest staff.

TRS MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother assaults woman forest officer at a village in Telangana. Forest Range Officer C Anita went to Sarasala village in Sirpur Mandal to take part in a plantation drive. pic.twitter.com/jE5GitgZRj — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 30, 2019

“Without even asking why the forest officials had gone there, the villagers and Krishna Rao launched a brutal assault on our officials. Without even considering that the FRO is a woman, the men armed with stick and rods surrounded her and beat her up. The officials had gone there to plant saplings on forest land, it is government’s land,’’ a forest officer said.