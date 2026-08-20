We seek fair entitlement, not special privilege: Telangana Deputy CM on Krishna waters

At the Southern Zonal Council held in Mahabalipuram, Telangana reiterated that it retains lower-riparian rights over surplus waters

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readHyderabadAug 20, 2026 08:05 PM IST
Telangana’s approach is to seek fair, time-bound and legally sustainable resolution of inter-State issues, he saidTelangana’s approach is to seek fair, time-bound and legally sustainable resolution of inter-State issues, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, deputy chief minister of Telangana, said. (File Photo)
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Telangana seeks no special privilege with respect to Krishna waters, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Thursday, adding the state seeks its fair entitlement through the legal mechanisms already established.

“The State’s approach is that established adjudicatory mechanisms must be respected, and the same principles applied to all riparian States,” he said at the 31st Southern Zonal Council held in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

At the meeting, Telangana reiterated that it retains lower-riparian rights over surplus waters.

Telangana’s approach is to seek fair, time-bound and legally sustainable resolution of inter-State issues, he said. The states naturally compete, and should compete, for investment, industry, jobs and talent, he said.

With the allocation of Krishna waters between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh already under consideration before the second Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II), Vikramarka stressed that the matter should be dealt with through established legal and adjudicatory process.

Telangana also sought Central financial support for Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

‘Several issues with Andhra remain unresolved’

Vikramarka noted that even 12 years after the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, several issues between the two successor states remain unresolved. “Andhra Pradesh has sought division of assets of certain Schedule X institutions,” he said. Telangana said that such claims are not supported by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, except for continuation of facilities under Section 75. Telangana seeks closure according to the Act and in a manner that allows both states to move forward, he said.

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The deputy CM emphasised that cooperation among the southern states will become even more important in the coming years. He identified water security, energy, climate resilience, urbanisation, logistics and economic competitiveness as challenges that increasingly transcend state boundaries.

“These challenges will require southern states to cooperate even while they compete…” he said. “If southern India grows together, India grows faster,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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