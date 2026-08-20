We seek fair entitlement, not special privilege: Telangana Deputy CM on Krishna waters

Telangana’s approach is to seek fair, time-bound and legally sustainable resolution of inter-State issues, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, deputy chief minister of Telangana, said. (File Photo)

Telangana seeks no special privilege with respect to Krishna waters, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Thursday, adding the state seeks its fair entitlement through the legal mechanisms already established.

“The State’s approach is that established adjudicatory mechanisms must be respected, and the same principles applied to all riparian States,” he said at the 31st Southern Zonal Council held in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

At the meeting, Telangana reiterated that it retains lower-riparian rights over surplus waters.

Telangana’s approach is to seek fair, time-bound and legally sustainable resolution of inter-State issues, he said. The states naturally compete, and should compete, for investment, industry, jobs and talent, he said.