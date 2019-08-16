Telangana: Krishna in spate, water enters N Chandrababu Naidu’ home compound

With the Krishna river in spate, water entered the premises of the riverside house of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli in Amaravati.

The water level in the river starting rising rapidly on Wednesday morning and dams and barrages upstream started releasing water after the catchment area received heavy rain. After the gates at Pulichintala Project on the Krishna were raised Tuesday night, the river’s water level rose as it reached Vijayawada.

The floodwater inundated fields along the riverbank in Krishna district, especially in Undavalli and other villages in the Amaravati capital region.

Naidu’s official accommodation, which is a guesthouse leased from infrastructure company Lingamaneni Estates, is on the bank of the Krishna river. According to Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority officials, portions of the guesthouse were constructed illegally by encroaching upon the river bank. “The swimming pool and steps on the back side that touch the river are illegal. We have been saying this is an illegal structure and should be demolished. What we have been saying all through — that several buildings were constructed here by the TDP government by encroachment — has come true. Floodwater has already entered Naidu’s house,’’ APCRDA Chairman and YSRCP MLA from Mangalagiri A Ramakrishna Reddy said on Wednesday.

After water entered the parking lot at Naidu’s residence, his security officials moved away his convoy of four cars to the TDP office at Mangalagiri. “We have placed sandbags and stone crush to prevent the water from entering into the house. Some furniture from the ground floor has been shifted to the first floor. Water has entered the compound, but not the house. However, if the water level rises further, it may enter the house,’’ an official said.

Naidu is in Hyderabad to meet TDP activists and leaders at the NTR Bhavan. Before leaving, he procured sand and stone crush, which were filled by his staff in bags and placed on the back side of the house that faces the river.

The APCRDA had issued a showcause notice on June 28 to Ramesh Lingamaneni, the owner of the guesthouse, asking why it should not be demolished as portions of the huge bungalow were allegedly illegal. However, Ramesh did not respond.