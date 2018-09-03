TRS holds show of strength but skips announcement on early polls in state

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addresses the crowd on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. (Twitter/@trspartyonline) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addresses the crowd on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

IN A show of strength, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) organised a massive public meeting at the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. But the party skipped any annoucement on early Assembly polls in the state, which Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao was expected to make.

The massive public meeting had raised speculation that the ruling party in the state could use the platform to announce its decision to hold early polls.

Speaking at the public meeting, which also commemorated the fourth anniversary of the formation of Telangana, Rao recalled sacrifices made by Telangana leaders and youth during the statehood movement. He said Telangana was achieved only because of the struggle and sacrifices made by the common people.

He also presented a report card of what his government had done in the past four years and three months. He highlighted all welfare schemes, benefits, perks, and sops that the government has extended to the people.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao at the rally Sunday. Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao at the rally Sunday.

“When anyone goes to the villages of Telangana and asks people about the ruling party, they say they want TRS to continue for many years. They talk of 24-hour supply of quality power; distribution of sheep to encourage traditional livelihoods; farmers who are happy because of “rythu bandu’’ and free life insurance scheme; and rejuvenation of lakes and ponds which has raised groundwater levels,” he said.

He also targeted the Congress. “Congress leaders who want to contest elections here have to make several trips to Delhi and AICC to seek permission. We have to decide whether we want to elect people who are slaves of New Delhi and will make Telangana people slaves of New Delhi or elect leaders who fought for Telangana and will ensure that the state has to never bow in front of anyone.”

Earlier, undeterred by slushy roads due to overnight rain, thousands of TRS activists and supporters started arriving at Kongara Kalan village, the venue for the massive rally in Ranga Reddy district, about 30 km away from Hyderabad city. Hundreds of tractors, bullock carts, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and buses with pink banners reached the venue from all parts of the state. Police officers estimated that approximately 1 lakh people turned up at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister held a Cabinet meeting but skipped skipped the media briefing. Instead, three seniormost ministers — Finance Minister E Rajender, Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao and Deputy CM (Education) K Srihari — briefed the media.

Rajender announced hike of salaries to contractual employees and allotment of land for certain communities to build community centres. Asked if there was any discussion on holding early elections, he said, “Whatever was discussed in the meeting is was what I have told you about.’’

Srihari, however, said there would be another Cabinet meeting where “more important decisions” will be taken. A Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on September 4.

