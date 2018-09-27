Telangana: Income tax dept raids Congress leader Revanth Reddy’s residence

Telangana Congress working President A Revanth Reddy. (File) Telangana Congress working President A Revanth Reddy. (File)

Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting searches at the residence of Telangana Congress working President A Revanth Reddy Thursday. Reddy, a former Telugu Desam Party MLA from Kodangal, had joined Congress last October and was recently made working president in Telangana.

In May 2015, Reddy was caught red-handed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau while trying to bribe a nominated MLA to vote in favour of TDP candidate in the Legislative Council polls. The ACB had caught Reddy with Rs 50 lakhs in cash. Today’s raids are said to be to find out the sources of the huge amounts of cash that was recovered from Reddy then, officials said.

However, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has called the IT raids as political vendetta by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in connivance with BJP at the Centre. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that three years after the case was registered, the IT Department had suddenly remembered to raid Revanth Reddy’s house today. “It is political vendetta and conspiracy against Congress leaders. First they arrested Jayprakash Reddy on charges of human trafficking in a 13-year-old case now they are targeting Revanth Reddy. This is nothing but an attempt to intimidate Congress leadersby KCR ahead of the elections in Telangana,’’ Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd