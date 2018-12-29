Telangana: Important files pending, KCR yet to allocate ministries

A fortnight after K Chandrashekar Rao took oath for the second time as chief minister, Telangana is yet to get a full-fledged government. Except for the appointment of Mohammed Mehmood Ali as Home Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao has not appointed any other minister.

Advertising

Sources in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) say the reason for the delay in allocation of portfolios is that KCR is busy trying to form a national front. “He is busy meeting leaders of various political parties to form a non-Congress, non-BJP front. Eight to ten ministers are likely to be named, but it will be tricky as there are at least 20 aspirants,” a party source said.

After a landslide win on December 11, in which the TRS won 88 seats out of the 119, KCR was sworn in for the second time on December 13. Mohammed Mahmood Ali, a long-time loyalist who was deputy CM (Revenue) in the previous Cabinet, was the only minister sworn-in alongside KCR. “The CM got busy after taking oath. Apart from taking stock of party matters, he had to plan his tour to several states to meet regional leaders. He may announce names of ministers next week or after January 1,” a source said.

Officials said that files have been pending since before the elections. “Some important files, pertaining to payments to farmers and pensions to women are pending. Payments to contractors and release of funds for schemes is anyway stopped a week before the month end. I think everything will be cleared in the first week next year,” an official said.

Advertising

Congress and BJP have both criticised KCR for not naming the ministers. “There is no government in the state as KCR has gone on a tour to form a federal front. People have given him a clear mandate, but KCR is yet to allocate ministries. Even the elected MLAs are yet to take oath,” Dr K Laxman, state BJP chief said on Friday.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that there was no government in the state even 15 days after election results were announced. “The CM is busy meeting leaders at the national level while there is no government in the state,” Reddy said.