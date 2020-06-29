Telangana Home Minister tests positive for COVID, admitted in a corporate hospital

Five of his gunmen were tested positive for the disease a few days

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after he tested positive for the infection late Sunday evening.

After showing symptoms for the disease, he was tested for the viral infection at a corporate hospital in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad, where he is now admitted.

A source from the hospital confirmed that the home minister was rushed in with fever, cough and cold. He is coping well with the treatment and is stable. Repeated calls to the minister’s personal staff went unanswered.

Five of his gunmen were tested positive for the disease a few days ago, following which Ali was also tested. He, however, during this period attended government events including the state’s prestigious tree plantation drive yesterday.

The 350-bed corporate hospital has kept aside 70 beds for COVID treatment and also tied up with hotels for isolation facilities for the patients with mild symptoms.

