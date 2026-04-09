Telangana HC to hear Khera’s anticipatory bail application today

Congress leader Pawan Khera has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Telangana High Court following an FIR registered against him by the Guwahati crime branch on the complaint of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife. The matter is listed for hearing on Thursday.

The Assam Police has booked Khera for providing false information, forgery, cheating, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy and a police team even reached his residence in Delhi on Tuesday to arrest him.

On Wednesday, Khera said he was not going to be “intimidated” and raised fresh allegations against Himanta’s family members. In a video statement released on Wednesday evening, Khera said: “You have been seeing for the last few days the ploys being adopted by Assam Police. It is not the Assam Police, but Assam Chief Minister and probably Home Minister.”