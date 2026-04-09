Telangana HC to hear Khera’s anticipatory bail application today

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Congress leader Pawan Khera has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Telangana High Court following an FIR registered against him by the Guwahati crime branch on the complaint of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife. The matter is listed for hearing on Thursday.
The Assam Police has booked Khera for providing false information, forgery, cheating, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy and a police team even reached his residence in Delhi on Tuesday to arrest him.
On Wednesday, Khera said he was not going to be “intimidated” and raised fresh allegations against Himanta’s family members. In a video statement released on Wednesday evening, Khera said: “You have been seeing for the last few days the ploys being adopted by Assam Police. It is not the Assam Police, but Assam Chief Minister and probably Home Minister.”
Levelling fresh allegations, Khera said there was a company registered in the name of Himanta’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma in Wyoming (US), and stated that the company lists a London address as primary and two other addresses in Dubai and Dhaka. He claimed that the London address is also linked with “Bhuyan Properties Ltd” as per the UK records.
He also mentioned his previous charge of Sarma’s wife possessing passports of Egypt and Antigua and Barbuda, and the golden visa of the UAE.
“Did you or a family member or an agent of yours open these fake shell companies through fake KYC documents and bought properties? This can only be established by a probe … the Centre should probe it,” said Khera.
Reacting to allegations, Himanta in a statement said that “Congress leaders are so desperate today that they are pushing Khera towards jail with their own actions”. “Once again, through him, they have released another set of completely fabricated documents — already exposed by our team. This is not politics anymore. This is outright deception. The Congress ecosystem has lost all sense of responsibility. In just a few hours, the people of Assam will give a befitting reply — and
the Congress leadership will pay the price for this deceit,” said Himanta.
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