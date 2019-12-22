Telangana HC orders second autopsy of 4 accused killed in encounter

The bodies of the four accused are now preserved in Gandhi Hospital here as per earlier orders of the High Court, after some PILs were filed alleging extra-judicial killing of the men and claiming it was a fake encounter. (PTI) The bodies of the four accused are now preserved in Gandhi Hospital here as per earlier orders of the High Court, after some PILs were filed alleging extra-judicial killing of the men and claiming it was a fake encounter. (PTI)

The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed another postmortem of the bodies of the four accused in the gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, who were killed in an encounter on December 6.

The bodies of the four accused are now preserved in Gandhi Hospital here as per earlier orders of the High Court, after some PILs were filed alleging extra-judicial killing of the men and claiming it was a fake encounter.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy directed Telangana’s Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department, to request the Director of AIIMS Delhi to constitute a medical team with expert forensic specialists to conduct the second postmortem.

The bench also directed that the second autopsy be conducted before December 23, and the report be submitted to the Registrar General of the HC.

