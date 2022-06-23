Telangana HC lawyer among 3 held by NIA for motivating college students to join CPI(Maoists)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday arrested a Telangana High Court lawyer among three others for their alleged involvement in motivating and recruiting youths for the proscribed organisation CPI(Maoist), the agency said. The lawyer, identified as Chukka Shilpa, was arrested in connection with a case registered on June 3 by the Andhra Pradesh Police regarding the recruitment of a college student into the banned organisation. The case was later transferred to the NIA.

The two other accused have been identified as Dongari Devendra and Dubasi Swapna. The agency also conducted searches at three locations in Telangana in the districts of Ranga Reddy, Medak and Secunderabad.

According to NIA, leaders and members of the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), an alleged frontal organisation of CPI(Maoist), were involved in recruitment of youths into the proscribed organisation.

“During the searches conducted today (Thursday), incriminating materials, including digital devices, were seized,” the NIA said in a statement.

About three and half years ago, a college student, identified as Radha, went missing from her home in Visakhapatnam. In January this year, her mother lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam Police that leaders of CMS had met the girl at her college and influenced her to join CPI(Maoist). Following this, the police registered an FIR under sections of the IPC dealing with kidnapping and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

It was alleged that Devendra had taken away the woman, a nursing student, on the pretext of providing medical treatment to someone in December 2017. However, she never returned. Her family later learnt that she had joined the CPI (Maoists).