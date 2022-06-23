scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

Telangana HC lawyer among 3 held by NIA for motivating college students to join CPI(Maoists)

The two other accused who were arrested were identified as Dongari Devendra and Dubasi Swapna.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 9:58:31 pm
According to NIA, leaders and members of the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), an alleged frontal organisation of CPI(Maoist), were involved in recruitment of youths into the proscribed organisation. (Representational Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday arrested a Telangana High Court lawyer among three others for their alleged involvement in motivating and recruiting youths for the proscribed organisation CPI(Maoist), the agency said. The lawyer, identified as Chukka Shilpa, was arrested in connection with a case registered on June 3 by the Andhra Pradesh Police regarding the recruitment of a college student into the banned organisation. The case was later transferred to the NIA.

The two other accused have been identified as Dongari Devendra and Dubasi Swapna. The agency also conducted searches at three locations in Telangana in the districts of Ranga Reddy, Medak and Secunderabad.

According to NIA, leaders and members of the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), an alleged frontal organisation of CPI(Maoist), were involved in recruitment of youths into the proscribed organisation.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“During the searches conducted today (Thursday), incriminating materials, including digital devices, were seized,” the NIA said in a statement.

Best of Express Premium
What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
What FPIs’ market exit means
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...Premium
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...Premium
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
More Premium Stories >>

About three and half years ago, a college student, identified as Radha, went missing from her home in Visakhapatnam. In January this year, her mother lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam Police that leaders of CMS had met the girl at her college and influenced her to join CPI(Maoist). Following this, the police registered an FIR under sections of the IPC dealing with kidnapping and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

It was alleged that Devendra had taken away the woman, a nursing student, on the pretext of providing medical treatment to someone in December 2017. However, she never returned. Her family later learnt that she had joined the CPI (Maoists).

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement