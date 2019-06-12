Telangana HC issues notice to 12 Congress MLAs who merged with TRS

The Telangana High Court Tuesday issued notices to 12 Congress MLAs who sought to merge their group with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), asking them to reply in four weeks, news agency ANI reported. The court also sent a notice to the Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, who had approved their request for the merger.

The Congress will lose its status as the Opposition in the assembly if the merger is not reversed. On June 6, the Congress received a massive blow in the state after 12 of its MLAs pledged their support to TRS leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. While calling the incident unfortunate, the Congress had said everything that has happened in the state was possible due to “money power”.

On the other hand, the TRS had defended the action of the Congress MLAs, saying they had done so keeping in mind their political future. It also blamed the Congress for its “failure to keep its flock together”.

The K Chandrashekar Rao-led outfit claimed that the MLAs decided to be a part of TRS because of the “development and welfare programmes” and “positiveness” of voters towards their party.