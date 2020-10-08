Telangana govt to procure entire paddy, cotton harvest to check distress sales

The government will set up 6,000 purchase centres in villages to facilitate the procurement. (File)

The Telangana government will purchase the entirety of the paddy and cotton crop cultivated during the monsoon to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on farmers, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said Wednesday as he requested them to avoid distress sales.

The CM instructed officials to purchase paddy with less than 17 per cent moisture at a minimum support price of Rs 1,888 per quintal for grade A variety and Rs 1,868 per quintal for grade B variety. The government will set up 6,000 purchase centres in villages to facilitate the procurement.

“I urge farmers to bring their paddy and cotton to the government purchase centres instead of selling in distress,” Rao said.

Officials said the setting-up of the purchase centres will also help them regulate the movement of farmers and put in precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Crops were cultivated in 134.87 lakh acres this season in Telangana. Of this, paddy was cultivated in 52.77 lakh acres and cotton in 60.36 lakh acres. Under the Regulatory Farming Policy, red gram was cultivated in 10.78 lakh acres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.