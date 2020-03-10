Telangana govt proposes creation of state health directory

The government will also initiate a special action plan to diagnose ear, nose, throat and dental-related diseases along the lines of the ‘kanti velugu’, the free eye testing programme. (File Photo) The government will also initiate a special action plan to diagnose ear, nose, throat and dental-related diseases along the lines of the ‘kanti velugu’, the free eye testing programme. (File Photo)

The Telangana government has proposed the creation of a Telangana Health Profile — a directory of the health status of all citizens in the state.

Health Department officials said this directory will enable the government to deliver targeted health services and benefits, like conducting free eye testing camps or holding medical camps. The government will also initiate a special action plan to diagnose ear, nose, throat and dental-related diseases along the lines of the ‘kanti velugu’, the free eye testing programme.

“The government is taking steps to conduct medical tests covering every citizen and to create a Telangana Health Profile. We will start conducting health tests for all citizens shortly. The data — that who suffers from which ailment — will help us to deliver health benefits and facilities much better and faster. It will also help us to design and conduct ailment-specific medical camps like ‘kanti velugu’,’’ Health Minister Etela Rajender told The Indian Express.

The plan was announced by Finance Minister T Harish Rao while presenting the Budget on Sunday. Rao said that the objective is to achieve a healthy Telangana. “NITI Aayog placed Telangana at third position in the country for quality of health and medical services. It is an example that action taken by the government to improve public health is yielding good results,” he had said.

As part of the government’s plan to improve public health, government will set up 350 ‘basthi dawakhanas’, on the lines of Delhi’s mohalla clinics. Rao said 118 basthi dawakhanas that were set up as an experiment in April 2019 received a good response, and so the government has decided to make them permanent and also set up 232 new ones.

