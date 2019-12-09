Telangana govt forms SIT to probe ‘encounter’

The Hyderabad ‘encounter’ site. The Hyderabad ‘encounter’ site.

In a fresh development in the Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder case, the Telangana government has now constituted an eight-member special investigation team(SIT) to probe the death of four persons in police custody during an ‘exchange of fire’ at Chatanpally village in Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The four persons, accused of setting ablaze the body of a veterinarian after raping and murdering her, were gunned down on December 6 morning by the Cyberabad police near the scene of crime. They were brought over there for reconstruction of the crime scene when, according to police, they snatched their weapons and attacked them in an attempt to escape.

In a government order, dated December 8 and undersigned by chief secretary SK Joshi, it said the probe would be led by Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and the SIT should complete the investigation and submit the report to the court of law, having jurisdiction.

The team comprises a K Apoorva Rao, Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy district, P Sridhar Reddy, DSP, Sangareddy, Uday Kumar Reddy, DCP, Mancherial, Surender Reddy, Addl DCP, Rachakonda, Sridhar Reddy, IT Cell, Rachakonda, Raja Shekar Raju, CI, Koratala, Venu Gopal Reddy, Inspector, DCRB, Sangareddy.

They are directed to identify witnesses and record their statements, including from the police personnel who partook in the exchange of fire. They will also recover and preserve the material evidence related to the December 6 incident.

According to the GO, they are required to ascertain the cause and circumstances that led to the incident with reasons and establish the truth.

