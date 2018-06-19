Telangana government mulls Task Force to check tax evaders

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma) Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Source: Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Telangana government is mulling setting up of a Special Task Force and Economic Intelligence Wing to detect tax evasion and deal with large accounts, a senior Revenue department official said on Tuesday.

The purpose of the task force is to deal with large tax payers and also for data analytics, Somesh Kumar, principal secretary (revenue), said. “We have sent proposals to the Chief Minister for setting up either two separate units or one for Special Task Force and Economic Intelligence,” he said.

The task force or the Economic Intelligence Wings would have government officials, chartered accountants and other experts. “The units will exclusively work on special tasks,” he said. The entire Commercial Taxes (CT) department is being revamped aiming to attain efficiency which would increase tax collections, the official said.

The total number of CT Circles in the state would be increased to 100 by merging some circles or creating new ones. “We will see that each CT circle have 2000 tax payers so that there will be more focus,” he said.

Speaking about bringing new taxpayers into the tax net, Somesh Kumar said they were currently focussing on food delivery apps and function halls to ensure that they follow rules and pay tax.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App