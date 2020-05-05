Telangana: From today, trains will run for a week to ferry migrants home

The workers wishing to leave have already registered their names with local police stations. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastava) The workers wishing to leave have already registered their names with local police stations. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastava)

The Telangana government is arranging for trains for the next one week to send stranded migrant workers back to their native places.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Monday that to send the migrant labourers stranded in Telangana to their native states, from Tuesday onwards, 40 special trains per day will be operated. He said apart from various stations in Hyderabad, special trains will also run from Warangal, Khammam, Damaracharla and other places in the state. He said trains would run to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states.

The CM held a review meeting on the problems being faced by the migrant labourers in the state due to lockdown. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and others attended the meeting. The discussion took place on migrant labour expressing their desire to go back to their native places.

The CM had taken a decision to run special trains for the migrant workers to reach their destination. The CM spoke to SC Railway General manager Gajanan Mallya and requested him to arrange for 40 special trains from Tuesday. The state government had appointed senior IAS officer Sandeep Sultania and senior IPS officer Jitendra Reddy as Special Officers to oversee the travel of migrant workers to their native states.

The workers wishing to leave have already registered their names with the local police stations. The details of the travel will be given at the police stations.

The CM said no migrant labour should feel anxious, as the government had made arrangements for their travel to their native places.

