Telangana: Four held for diverting 1,100 kg gold for export to local market

The Hyderabad unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested four jewelers for allegedly diverting 1,100 kg gold into the local market instead of exporting it from the gems and jewellery special economic zone (SEZ), in Ravirala village near Shamshabad.

Sources said Sri Krishna Jewellers Group, which had taken an SEZ licence to import gold to manufacture gold jewellery and export it, was found allegedly diverting jewellery made from gold for local markets. The four arrested are owners and partners of the group, officials said.

“The unit was kept under surveillance and it was found indulging in fraudulent export and diversion of SEZ gold into the local market,” an official said. “As per preliminary estimates, the unit has diverted over 1,100 kg gold. Four people have been arrested so far, and further investigation is in progress.”

The DRI carried out several searches and had intercepted various people involved in the case between May 3 to 5, officials said. The DRI team learnt that the unit has been “misdeclaring” export consignment as gold jewellery studded with semi-precious stones.

An examination of the export consignment revealed that it was not gold jewellery but “crudely made jewellery” of stones with traces of gold in them. In the export consignment, the total weight of gold was declared at 19 kg and that of semi-precious stones at 2 kg, officials said. However, an examination revealed that only 565 grams of gold was used in the export consignment and the rest of the 20.85 kg weight was of stones.

While value of the export consignment was declared at Rs 5.45 crore, it was found that it is actually worth Rs 22.16 lakh. The fraudulent export consignment was seized, officials said.

Gold generated from this was diverted and sold in the local market, according to officials. Around 10 kg foreign-marked gold, which was diverted to the local market and sent for delivery, was intercepted and seized, officials said. Major discrepancies were also found in the stock held at the SEZ unit and at another unit of the same group at Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.