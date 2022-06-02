scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Telangana Formation Day event: Had Sardar Patel not acted, India’s map wouldn’t be the same, says Shah

The Union Home Minister also said when the regime changes in Telangana, the BJP would celebrate Telangana Liberation Day, and Hyderabad Liberation Day.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 2, 2022 10:56:01 pm
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being presented a memento by Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy during an event organised to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day, in New Delhi, Thursday. Union MoS for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal is also seen. (PTI)

Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel not been there, Telangana and its neighbouring regions would not have been liberated from the tyrannical rule of the Nizams, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. He said when the regime changes in Telangana, the BJP would celebrate Telangana Liberation Day, and Hyderabad Liberation Day.

“Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel not taken that police action, perhaps India would have had a different map. The entire country is indebted to Sardar Patel for liberating us from the tyrannical rule of the Nizams. I regret to say that even today Telangana Liberation Day or Hyderabad Liberation Day is not celebrated. Anyway, the regime is going to change…we will definitely celebrate. We have no hesitation,” Shah said at a Ministry of Culture event to celebrate Telangana Formation Day.

Shah took names of several eminent people and freedom fighters from Telangana, Alluri Sitaram Raju, Ramji Gaur, Kumaram Bhim among others, who, he said, stood against the Nizams for liberation of Telangana. He also made a mention of former PM Narasimha Rao, along with Swami Ramanand Teerth, Pandit Narendra, Suravaram Pratap Reddy, Kavi Dasrathi and Rangachari Govindbhai Shroff, among the people who fought for the freedom of the country and to liberate Telangana from the clutches of the Nizams.

With elections in Telangana scheduled for next year, Shah also attacked the KCR government in the state for spreading misinformation regarding the Centre’s alleged step-motherly treatment to Telangana, and accused him of not cooperating in celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“There is a misinformation being spread that injustice is being meted out to Telangana. Between 2014-15 and 2021-22, the Narendra Modi government has spent Rs 2.52 lakh crore for the development of Telangana. Had you [KCR] responded to some of the government schemes positively, this figure would have crossed Rs 3.5 lakh crore. But you did not cooperate,” Shah said.

Shah said that the Modi government religiously follows the desired dynamics of Centre-state relationship. “We have never thought which state has our government and which doesn’t. We have never given any state step-motherly treatment. We accord full respect to any CM who comes to Delhi. We believe that the nation can progress only if states develop,” he said.

Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, who comes from the region, also attacked KCR. “For eight years, he [KCR] hasn’t come to the secretariat. On the other hand, our PM has not taken even a day’s leave in the past eight years. There is no PM in the world who works 18 hours a day. You [KCR] don’t even work 18 hours a month. You are making allegations against the PM with a political motive,” Reddy said.

Congratulating the people of the state on its foundation day, Shah said BJP always supported the idea of a separate Telangana state but it was the Congress that delayed it.

