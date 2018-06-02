Telangana Formation Day: KCR completes four years in power, says state has achieved ‘unmatched development’

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao said the state has achieved unmatched development in four years. (File) Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao said the state has achieved unmatched development in four years. (File)

On Telangana’s formation day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Saturday said the state has achieved unmatched development in the last four years. He added that it is not a pioneer in development with “historic and revolutionary” schemes. Rao’s government completes four years in power today, which also marks the day Telangana bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

“Telangana state is now the pioneer in development with historic and revolutionary schemes and developmental activities which the whole country is looking at in awe,” Rao, the first CM of the state, said, “In four years of government’s rule we have achieved unmatched development and on this occasion let us celebrate the state’s formation day with pride and grandeur.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed wishes to the people of Telangana on their statehood day.

On their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Telangana. May the dreams and aspirations of the people of the state be fulfilled in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2018

Of the various schemes introduced by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi-led government, implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme has been the most significant. The Telangana government decided to provide Rs 8,000 per acre per farmer as investment support for Rabi and Kharif crops. In addition, it also provided life insurance scheme of Rs.5 lakh to all the farmers.

Many of the schemes brought into practice were not even part of TRS’ election manifesto but a stray idea that has benefitted the people of the state. The government has focused on boosting the agriculture sector by introducing schemes like Mission Kakatiya to desilt irrigation tanks with a view to increasing their storage capacity.

Apart from investing in the agriculture sector, the government has also introduced social schemes, including providing free housing, assistance to brides under Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubaarak. It has also distributed KCR kits for the welfare of mother and child, which includes financial assistance for pregnant women and girls.

Another major achievement of the TRS government has been providing 24×7 uninterrupted free power supply to the agriculture sector.

The economic growth of Telangana, meanwhile, has reached new heights. It registered 21.1 per cent of revenue growth rate and stands top in the country. It has also been ranked number one for “ease of doing business”.

There has also been an increase in GDP growth rate and industrial development over the last four years. The youngest state has surpassed the average of all other states in the increase of per person consumption of power, progress in service sector and an upsurge in IT exports.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd