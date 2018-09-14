Telangana: Five killed, 10 injured in road accident

Road accident in Telangana’s Rimmanguda. (Representational photo) Road accident in Telangana’s Rimmanguda. (Representational photo)

As many as five people were killed and 10 others were injured in an accident on Friday evening that took place in Telangana’s Rimmanguda of Gajwel district.

According to reports, a truck hit a Tata Ace passenger vehicle which was ferrying people from Rimmanguda near Siddipet district. In a bid to pick up more passengers the shared fare vehicle braked suddenly which caused the accident.

The deceased were daily wage labourers from Palakurthy who were returning home for the day.

