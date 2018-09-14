Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Telangana: Five killed, 10 injured in road accident

A Tata Ace vehicle braked suddenly to pick up more passengers which led to the accident.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 9:40:06 pm
Road accident in Telangana's Rimmanguda. (Representational photo)

As many as five people were killed and 10 others were injured in an accident on Friday evening that took place in Telangana’s Rimmanguda of Gajwel district.

According to reports, a truck hit a Tata Ace passenger vehicle which was ferrying people from Rimmanguda near Siddipet district. In a bid to pick up more passengers the shared fare vehicle braked suddenly which caused the accident.

The deceased were daily wage labourers from Palakurthy who were returning home for the day.

