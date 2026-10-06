Telangana registers first FIR on ‘illegal’ Form 7s, BJP agent booked

Police in Chikkadpally, Hyderabad, have registered an FIR against a Booth Level Agent (BLA) of the BJP for filing allegedly fraudulent form 7s against 30 people, all of them Muslim, in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency. The action comes a day ahead of the end of the claims and objections phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in the state.

The FIR was filed against the BJP’s S Balachander, on a complaint by Musheerabad Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) T Praveen Kumar Reddy, after a preliminary inquiry reportedly showed that the Form 7s submitted by him were pre-printed with names of the voters concerned. BJP rivals have called this proof that the Form 7s had been “centrally generated” from the BJP office.

Similar forms with pre-printed voter information have also been reported in Bahadurpura and Goshamahal constituencies in Hyderabad.

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The 30 people against whom Balachander is said to have submitted Form 7s – for the deletion of names from electoral roll – include a Congress BLA. According to the FIR, the BJP BLA brought 30 “pre-printed Form-7s and made efforts to submit them to the BLO, Polling Station No. 210, on September 28, 2026, with a mala fide intention for deleting voters not connected to him”. The FIR adds that when the BLO and BLO Supervisor “collectively refused to receive” the forms, in spite of “repeated requests from the said BLA of BJP”, Balachander “left the forms (on) the BLO’s premises and fled”.

The officials said that a “personal field verification” by them on October 1 showed that all the 30 people whose names were flagged by the BLA were residents of Hyderabad’s Musheerabad. “Therefore, the form-7s in question cannot be accepted and (are) liable for rejection,” the FIR says.

Balachander has been booked under Sections 217 and 318(2) of the BNS, pertaining to giving false information to a government officer and cheating, and Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act 1950.

On Monday, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy issued a memo asking district collectors and District Election Officers of the state to take action against those filing false Form 7s, saying instances of this had come to their notice.

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AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that in Goshamahal constituency too, “false” Form 7s had been filed to delete names of Muslim voters. “Our request to the CEO is to not spare anyone who is spreading this hatred against Muslims,” Owaisi said.

BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has denied any attempts by the party to delete voters, accusing the Congress of “misguiding” the public against a constitutional institution like the Election Commission.

Telangana had 3.39 crore voters before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process started on June 15. In the draft list, 73.39 lakh voters names were deleted and 92 lakh voters were sent notices. The final electoral roll is to be published on November 9.