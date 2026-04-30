Sparks or sabotage? 15 acres of maize lost in Telangana fire; farmers blame power lines, officials suspect foul play

The district administration and the local MLA in Mahabubabad, Telangana, find themselves in a piquant situation after five farmers lost their ready-to-harvest maize crop across 15 acres to a fire that they blame on high-tension overhead wires.
The farmers from Thallapoosapalli village in Kesamudram mandal alleged that sparks from overhead high-tension power lines passing through their fields triggered the blaze, destroying crops worth lakhs. They claimed a short circuit caused the sparks.
However, the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGNPDCL) denied the allegations, stating that such sparks do not occur on those lines. “It is extremely rare. A fire may occur if a power line snaps or falls on dry grass or crops, but in this case the power lines did not touch the ground, nor were there any sparks. My team conducted a thorough analysis at the site and concluded that power lines did not cause that fire,” Superintending Engineer Vijender Reddy said.
The farmers have lodged a complaint at Kesamudram police station. “The fire started only due to a short-circuit on the power lines. We see sparks all the time. I had invested a lot of money in the crop, everything is lost now… I am in a huge debt now,” said J Komariah, a farmer who lost four acres of crops.
According to the farmers, the first fire broke out around April 14, while a larger blaze gutted 15 acres last week. While police are still investigating, sources said rivalry among farmers in the area—who began cultivating a few years ago after receiving land under the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR)—may have led to deliberate arson.
“The farms are located in such a remote forest-fringe area that fire engines could not reach. Fire officials contacted electricity department officers to switch on power supply so that farm pumps could be used to spray water and contain the blaze. The fire department managed to prevent it from spreading to nearby fields and habitations. There was no power supply to the farms at the time of the fire in the afternoon, as supply is given from 4 am to 11 am,” an official said.
The affected farmers, along with others, approached district collector Sneha Shabarish and Mahbubabad MLA Murali Bhukya Naik, seeking action against the electricity department and compensation.
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Naik, who mediated between the farmers, electricity engineers, police and district administration, said all three agencies have ruled out the theory of sparks from power lines. “It is most likely that someone targeted these five farmers; it is peak summer and the crop was very dry and ready to harvest. A deliberately thrown matchstick can cause such a fire,” he said.
The farmers, however, remain unconvinced and continue to demand compensation. “If they are covered under ‘Rythu Bhima’ scheme or any other farmers’ scheme, we will try to get them compensation,” Naik said.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More