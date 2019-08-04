Telangana farmer borrows Rs 20k from wife to buy Dubai raffle, wins $4 million

A Telangana farmer has won over $4 million in a Dubai raffle, the tickets of which he had bought after borrowing money from his wife.

Vilas Rikkala, who is presently in Hyderabad, had returned home 45 days ago after failing to find a job in Dubai. On Saturday, he came to know that he had won the Dh 15 million (USD 4.08 million) Big Ticket raffle, the Gulf News reported.

According to the report, Rikkala and his wife together have an annual income of about Rs 3,00,000, which they earn from tilling rice fields.

The couple resides at Jakranpalli village in Telangana’s Nizamabad district with their two daughters. Rikkala had previously worked as a driver in Dubai and had been buying lottery tickets in the UAE for the past two years.

After his efforts to find employment went in vain, he borrowed Rs 20,000 from his wife and handed over the amount to his friend Ravi, who works in Abu Dhabi.

Ravi then bought three tickets under Rikkala’s name. “My wife, Padma, is the reason for the celebration,” the Gulf News reported Rikkala as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)