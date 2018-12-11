Telangana elections 2018: KCR’s TRS set for a sweep; 10 things to know

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is headed for a sweeping victory proving that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s gamble to call for early elections has paid off. TRS has its candidates leading in nearly 90 constituencies; challenger Praja Kutambi is leading in 15 seats.

The state has witnessed a two-way fight between TRS and Praja Kutami, or the grand alliance, which also includes the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jan Samithi (TJS) and CPI. The BJP contested the state alone with the TDP walking out of National Democratic Alliance earlier this year. People’s Front ally TDP is heading in one and Owaisi’s AIMIM that backed TRS in five.

Here are 10 things to know about the Telangana Assembly elections 2018:

1. The electoral fight in Telangana is taking place in 119 constituencies, the polling took place in a single phase on December 7, 2018.

2. All exit polls predicted that the TRS had a clear edge over the grand alliance despite KCR’s announcement of going in for early polls, that were originally to take place in May 2019. The young state is witnessing its second state elections, after the 2014 elections in April.

3. The political drama in the state began long back, when state BJP leader K Laxman offered to partner KCR in the elections, which the latter turned down. The BJP leader was reprimanded by the party for his unauthorised offer.

4. Meanwhile, Congress and Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP buried their rivalry to come together under the ‘People’s Front’ banner. Leaders of ‘People’s Front’– Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TDP’s Telangana unit President L Ramana, CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) — too exuded confidence that the alliance would come to power.

5. The biggest parties of the Mahakutami – Congress and TDP – met state Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday, and requested that in case of a split verdict, they be given the first chance to form government. “As per the Supreme Court order, the Governor has to first invite the single largest party to form the government. Ours is a pre-poll alliance. The Praja Kutami, consisting of Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI, should be considered as one party,” Reddy said, after the meeting.

6. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting in eight constituencies, all in Hyderabad. The party chief has announced that the party will support the TRS.

7. TRS released its poll manifesto on December 2, which was a mix of existing schemes and assurances, with KCR trying to woo people of Telangana with pension plans and the promise of a quota. Forest land disputes, increase in retirement age of government employees and tackling youth unemployment are some issues that the manifesto dealt with.

8. Meanwhile, Praja Kutami released their manifesto on December 7 which featured a 10-point agenda unlike grand promises made by the TDP earlier. The agenda spoke about employment, agriculture, education, healthcare, changes in administration and building a martyr’s park if voted to power.

9. In the last assembly elections, TRS had won 63 seats, Congress 21, TDP 15, AIMIM 7, BJP 5 and others won 8 seats.

10. During the campaign, Rahul Gandhi had attacked KCR’s TRS and called it the B-team of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.