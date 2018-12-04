Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy arrested ahead of KCR’s rally in Kodangal

Police arrested Telangana Congress working president A Revanth Reddy from his residence in Kodangal in an early morning raid on Tuesday. Cops broke open the front door of Reddy’s house and whisked him away. Officials said that it was a pre-emptive arrest ahead of a public meeting of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as Reddy had called for a bandh in Kodangal today and asked people not to attend the rally.

Reddy, a former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader who switched over to the Congress, had said the bandh was in protest against police harassing his supporters and followers under the guise of searching for money being allegedly distributed to voters. He had iterated that it was not because of KCR’s public meeting in the town.

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) candidate P Narendra Reddy had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) and DGP M Mahender Reddy, accusing Reddy of instigating people against TRS and KCR, and asking his supporters to create trouble during KCR’s public meeting.

According to officials, the EC had directed the Telangana Police to take action to ensure law and order is maintained following which Revanth was taken into preventive custody.

Reddy’s wife Geetha Reddy said that at least 40 persons barged into their bedroom after breaking open the door and took her husband away. “When we asked to see their identity cards, they refused. They just dragged away my husband like a criminal,” she said.

In a video tweeted by Congress leader D K Shivakumar, several policemen in protective gear are seen entering Reddy’s residence and escorting him out.

It’s highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President & Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3am today because CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a rally there. We appeal to EC that such intimidation goes against the spirit of free & fair elections. pic.twitter.com/BPXlZ1fwbq — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 4, 2018

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders and senior party leaders said they will lodge a complaint with EC against the arrest. “The cops told Reddy that he was being detained ahead of the CM’s rally as they had reports that he would try to create law and order problems which is untrue. Police say he asked his followers to prevent KCR’s entry into town.”

The Congress called the arrest a “stain on our democracy”, and adding that it was a clear sign that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) fears an imminent loss in the elections.

The police had also detained Reddy’s brother Krishna and his private security personnel but let them off an hour later.

Vikarabad District Police clamped Section 144 of CrPC preventing unlawful assembly.

Telangana goes to polls on December 7. The results will be declared days later on 11.