Telangana: Early polls or not? KCR to announce decision at public meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will make it clear on Sunday if the state will go for early polls, while setting a target of winning 100 Assembly seats in the coming elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) sources have said. Rao is likely to make the announcement after releasing the list of party candidates for the Assembly polls at a public meeting, Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha, at Kongara Kalan village, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister’s daughter and Nizamabad MP, K Kavita, said he would also highlight his government’s achievements during the event. “He will give a fitting reply to all the Opposition parties criticising the government, by putting up all the facts and figures of the government’s good work till now,’’ said Kavita.

“At the public meeting, we will present the progress report of the TRS government till now. KCR will also reveal the future plans for Telangana people,’’ she said.

A slew of transfers of IAS and IPS officers in the past two days has triggered speculation that Rao may be preparing to call for early polls — with the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. However, Kavita refused to divulge any information on this.

Sources said that if Rao opts for early polls, he would try to capitalise on the “prevailing goodwill” for the TRS, which may wane as the Congress is stepping up its campaign. Another reason is to avoid any pre-poll alliance request from the BJP, which is likely if Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are held simultaneously, as per the schedule, in April next year.

TRS sources also said KCR will actively pursue the formation of a federal front, without the Congress and BJP, after the September 2 meeting.

