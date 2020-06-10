Telangana: Doctors’ outfit meets minister, seeks more and better equipment

A total of 83 doctors and 115 medical staff have been infected in Telangana so far. (File Photo) A total of 83 doctors and 115 medical staff have been infected in Telangana so far. (File Photo)

A delegation of government doctors met Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday and demanded that healthcare workers be provided better quality and adequate quantities of PPEs, N95 masks and sanitisers.

The delegation met the minister on a day seven more doctors, including three cardiologists, and five other healthcare workers at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 83 doctors and 115 medical staff have been infected in Telangana so far.

A delegation of Telangana Doctors Association, led by its president Dr Lalu Prasad Rathod, met the minister at his residence and requested that all doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health workers working at Covid care centres and teaching hospitals should be provided with PPEs and N95 masks and an adequate stock of sanitisers. “Whether they are regular, on contractual or outsourced staff, they should be given PPEs, masks and sanitiser… The PPEs we are getting now are of mixed quality. Not everyone has got a N95 mask,’’ Rathod said.

The association also sought a seven-day quarantine for doctors after a day’s duty in a Corona ward.

“We also suggested that a separate ward be allotted for doctors and medical staff testing positive, an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to for the kin of doctors and medical staff if they die… and health insurance of Rs 50 lakh for all healthcare providers,’’ said Dr Vimala Devi, a member of the association.

