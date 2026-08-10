First time in 5 decades, top cop sets foot in Telangana region that was once Maoist bastion

After five decades, a director general of police set foot in the Telangana side of Karregutta – the Maoist-infested hill once used to house several central committee members of the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Speaking at Karregutta on Monday, Telangana DGP CV Anand promised that the place will soon be developed into a tourist spot. “The road, which has been laid, is now kaccha. It will soon be tarred and people will be able to commute through it freely,” Anand told reporters, referring to the path used to enter the forest.

Speaking of tourism opportunities at Karregutta, the DGP said it would help even those surrendered Maoists who are yet to find a foothold in mainstream society. Surrendered Maoists are given a lump sum grant to start a new life. “The bounty announced on their heads is given to them,” Anand explained.