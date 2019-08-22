Telangana: Dalit sarpanch, husband assaulted at temple

A Dalit sarpanch and her husband were assaulted, allegedly by a group of upper caste villagers, when they tried to break coconuts at a temple during a festival.

Advertising

The incident occurred in Tukkuguda village of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana on August 18, but came to light on Wednesday after the couple lodged a police complaint and eight people were booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Two of those booked were arrested and sent to judicial custody, said police.

Katthula Pavitra was elected sarpanch in the panchayat elections in January. As per tradition in Tukkuguda, the sarpanch makes the first offering of fruits and coconuts to the deity during Bonalu, celebrated across Telangana.

Advertising

On August 18, Pavitra and her husband reached the temple to offer their tribute. According to the complaint lodged by K Kumar, Pavitra’s husband, 10 people from the Reddy community objected to their presence at the temple and prevented them from breaking coconuts.

“When we protested, they beat me up and also attacked my wife. They abused us. My wife had every right to inaugurate the festival as is the tradition, but they did not allow it. We were thrown out of the temple,” Kumar said in his complaint.

Inspector P Guruva Reddy of Ibrahimpatnam Police Station, where the case was registered, said two people of the eight named in the complaint have been arrested. “These eight people from Reddy community, manhandled the Dalit couple and prevented them from making offerings at the village temple. Two have been arrested, six are absconding,” Reddy said.

The Tukkuguda panchayat seat is reserved for SC/ST women.