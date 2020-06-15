Telangana caps price of COVID-19 tests, fixes rates for private hospitals

The private labs conducting the tests have to inform health officials about test results. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images (Representational) The private labs conducting the tests have to inform health officials about test results. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images (Representational)

Telangana Monday gave permission to ICMR-approved private labs and diagnostic centres to conduct Covid-19 tests and capped the cost of test at Rs 2,200. The government also capped treatment cost at private hospitals. The cost per day for admission in isolation ward in a private hospital has been capped at Rs 4,000. Treatment without ventilator in ICU room has been capped at Rs 7,500 per day while treatment with ventilator in ICU has been capped at Rs 9,000 per day.

“If any lab or diagnostic centre or any private hospital is found exploiting people or patients by over-charging or levying extra charges, we will take very strict action like seizing the facility or blacklisting it,” warned Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The private labs conducting the tests have to inform health officials about test results. If the result is positive, government officials will start contact tracing. Hospitals admitting patients for Covid treatment also have to share their details with the government officials.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said that asymptomatic persons who test positive will be sent to home isolation. “Only those with symptoms shall be admitted in hospitals. We decided to allow private hospitals to treat corona cases as there are several requests from people. Already about 250 people are undergoing treatment at private hospitals,’’ he said. The minister said that ICMR has indicated that there is no community transmission in Telangana.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that to instil confidence among people, the government will perform 50,000 tests in Hyderabad and surrounding areas covering nearly 30 Assembly constituencies. “We have absolute control over the coronavirus situation in the state. However, doubts are being raised over a number of tests. We have a clear understanding of what is the situation but to instil confidence, clear doubts and send a message to the people to not be afraid, we will conduct 50,000 tests in the next 10 days. These tests will be mostly in containment zones, areas surrounding containment zones, on vulnerable groups like doctors, nursing staff, health workers, and police,” Kumar said. The 30 Assembly segments are in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchel, and Sangareddy districts.

Rajender said that compared to other states, the spread of virus is less in the state. “There is an increase in the percentage of recoveries while there is fall in the death rate. In the next ten days as a precautionary measure, 50,000 people from Uppal, LB Nagar, Maheswaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Rajendranagar, Seri Lingampalli, Chevella, Pargi, Vikarabad, Tandoor, Medchel, Malkajgiri, Qutballpur, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Amberpet, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampally, Karawan, Gosha Mahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Contonment, Patancheru Assembly Constituencies would undergo Corona detection tests,” he added.

