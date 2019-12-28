Telangana revenue dept sees 45% rise in corruption; 24% overall increase in cases against govt officials

A senior ACB official told indianexpress.com that in majority of the cases, the government employees were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) A senior ACB official told indianexpress.com that in majority of the cases, the government employees were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The number of corruption cases filed against revenue department officials in Telangana spiked by 45% in 2019 with 54 cases filed in past one year against the 2018 count of 34.

Corruption among Telangana government officials seems to have risen significantly this year with data showing about 24 per cent increase in the number of corruption cases registered against them in 2019 as compared to that of 2018.

Going by the annual figures related to cases registered against government officials, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered as many as 173 cases in 2019 whereas the agency had lodged 139 cases in the year before.

The department of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) recorded 25 cases in 2019 against 15 in 2018.

As many as 13 cases were filed against health department employees this year compared to just four last year. In the department of energy, 12 cases were lodged in 2019 as against eight cases in the year before. In the transport department, the number of cases increased to 24 from 19 in past one year.

Meanwhile, the departments of home, law, irrigation, agriculture, Panchayati Raj and rural development, and education have seen no significant rise or fall in the number of cases against officials.

A senior ACB official told indianexpress.com that in majority of the cases, the government employees were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe. The cases are in various stages of the investigation, he added. According to him, a rise in the number of cases can be attributed to a rise in the number of complaints.

Those arrested in trap and disproportionate assets cases are produced in ACB courts and sent to judicial remand. If the employee or the officer is under judicial custody for more than 48 hours, he/she is suspended. A detailed inquiry is then conducted with the accused given a chance to present his case. A report is then sent to the government through the Vigilance Commission following which it is decided whether the case is fit for prosecution or departmental action. “It is here when the report reaches government that all manipulations take place,” M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary, Forum for Good Governance, told indianexpress.com.

“In more than 50 per cent of ACB trap cases, the government has not permitted to prosecute the accused officers. Such cases are either closed or referred for departmental action… When the case reaches the court, it takes another four to five years for judgment. An increase in the number of cases does not serve any purpose unless the government permits to prosecute the accused persons,” he added.

In July, the ACB had arrested Tahsildar V Lavanya of Keshampet in Rangareddy district and recovered Rs 93.5 lakh cash, 420 grams of gold jewellery from her house in the city. She was arrested after Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Dattayapally village, Antaiah, was trapped for demanding Rs 8 lakh bribe on behalf of the Tahsildar for updating his land record online. In September, her husband N Venkateswara Naik who worked as the superintendent in the municipal administration department was arrested by the ACB for accepting Rs 2.50 lakh bribe in return for official favours.

Earlier in September, the ACB had also arrested the director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Ch Devika Rani probing into financial irregularities in the procurement and supply of medicines and other surgical kits to dispensaries and Employee State Insurance (ESI) hospitals. Her husband, retired civil surgeon Dr P Gurumurthy was arrested in connection with the scam in December and also unearthed Rs 113 crore worth property belonging to Devika Rani. Nearly 10 persons were arrested in the scam.

Recently, the ACB arrested Govindu Narsimha Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Siddipet Commissionerate, after they unearthed illegal assets worth over Rs 10 crore from his possession.

