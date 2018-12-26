Telangana: Congress seeks withdrawal of ordinance to amend state Panchayat Raj Act

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the state government withdraw the December 15’s “undemocratic ordinance” that seeks to amend the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 — the Act reduces reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in panchayat elections.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday, Reddy demanded that the government implement the High Court order on conducting caste-wise enumeration of BCs in the state, along with a socio-economic survey on their conditions.

“The Congress disagrees with your government’s ordinance reducing the BC reservation quota with a pretext of Supreme Court verdict. The entire BC community of Telangana is agitated… The Congress categorically states that reservations for BCs in local body elections must be commensurate with the population percentage of BCs in Telangana,” the letter said.