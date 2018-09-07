Congress says next election will be contest between ‘KCR family and People of Telangana’

(Source: Facebook/Uttam Kumar Reddy Official) (Source: Facebook/Uttam Kumar Reddy Official)

Describing the early polls in Telangana as “Dharma Yuddh” (holy war), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy Friday said his party along with other civil society organisations will fight against “dictatorial rule” of KCR and his family members.

Reddy also appealed to Telangana unit of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to support it to defeat the Chandrashekhar-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

Talking to media persons after the TPCC Executive Committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Reddy reiterated that the next elections would not be “Congress Vs TRS” but it will be a contest between “KCR Family vs People of Telangana”.

“I appeal to all political parties including TDP, civil society, employees’ unions, women’s organisations, students’ groups and all NGOs and voluntary organisations to join the “Dharma Yuddh” to bury the corrupt regime of TRS in next elections,” Reddy said.

He said a committee, comprising senior leaders including K Jana Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Mohammed Ali Shabbir and himself, has been constituted to explore the possibilities of having political alliances. He said the committee would conduct preliminary discussions with different political parties and the proposals would be discussed further in the party forum.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party would not encourage any kind of lobbying for party tickets. He said party ticket (B-Form) would be delivered at the door step of eligible candidates and there was no need for anyone to visit party headquarters in Delhi or Hyderabad. He said candidates would be selected on the basis of their winnability on merit and social justice. He said the Congress candidates’ lists being circulated in the social media was completely bogus.

Reddy said that Telangana Congress would actively participate in the Bharat Bandh call given by the AICC on September 10 against the rising prices of diesel and petrol. “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government at the Centre has been increasing the prices of diesel and petrol exorbitantly, KCR Government in Telangana has been harassing the common man by imposing heavy taxes. I appeal all political parties, Congress workers and common people to make Bharat Bandh against the inhuman approach of BJP and TRS Governments a grand success,” he said. The T Congress decided to set up a war room in Gandhi Bhavan to supervise party’s campaign, said AICC Telangana Incharge R.C. Khuntia.

