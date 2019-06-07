Congress condemns defection of its 12 MLAs in Telangana, says it happened due to ‘money power’

A day after 12 Telangana Congress MLAs joined the ruling TRS, the grand old party Friday called the incident as “unfortunate” and said everything that has happened in the state was possible due to “money power”.

Advertising

“All that happened in Telangana was possible due to money power. We condemn it but it is the reality of the new pattern brought in by the ruling party and the CM there,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Saying that a political policy has been followed in the state in last one year, Singhvi said, “It’s an unfortunate context but if there’s such commercialization, it’s the negative aspect of it”.

Meanwhile, the TRS defended the action of the Congress MLA’s, saying they have done so keeping in mind their political future. It also blamed the Rahul Gandhi-led party for its “failure to keep its flock together”.

Advertising

The K Chandrashekar Rao-led outfit claimed that the MLAs decided to be a part of TRS because of the “development and welfare programmes” and “positiveness” of voters towards their party.

“Allegations of (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president) N Uttam Kumar Reddy saying money-power, coercion or blackmailing (to win over these MLAs)…just show the weakness of the Congress party which cannot hold their own MLAs,” TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

If the merger is not reversed, the Congress will lose its Opposition Party status in the assembly as its strength has come down to six.