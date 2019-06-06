Setback for Telangana Congress as 12 party MLAs join TRS, seek merger of CLP

In a dramatic turn of events, 12 MLAs of Telangana Congress Thursday met Assembly speaker P Srinivas Reddy and gave him a representation to merge the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The strength of the Congress in the 119-member House came down to 18 after the party’s state unit chief Uttam Kumar Reddy tendered his resignation from the Assembly on Wednesday, after being elected to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda.

The latest move comes after Tandoor Congress MLA Rohith Reddy met TRS Working President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao and pledged his loyalty to the ruling outfit. In March, 11 Congress legislators had declared that they would join the TRS.

Describing the development as the “most shameless and brazen murder of democracy”, Uttar Kumar Reddy accused the chief minister of “pressurising the Speaker to illegally and immorally merge the CLP into TRS”.

“This is the most Shameless & Brazen murder of democracy in Telangana – KCR buys a few @INCTelangana MLAs and the defectors apply for merger of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into TRSLP even while their disqualification petitions are pending with the Speaker,” Reddy tweeted. “When a writ petition was filed in the Hon’ble High Court, it ruled that there is no urgency in the matter. Yet, KCR is pressurising the Speaker to illegally & immorally merge the CLP into TRSLP. Can KCR not tolerate a Dalit as the CLP leader?.”

Senior Congress leader Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy also confirmed the move and said that they would like to work with KCR in the development of the state.

If the Speaker accepts their request, the CLP might lose its status as the Opposition party as the strength of the party will come down to six.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi has seven members in the Assembly, while the BJP has just one.

In the assembly elections held on December 7, 2018, the TRS won 88 seats out of the total 119 constituencies. Congress and Owaisi’s AIMIM managed to bag 19 and seven seats, respectively.