Telangana CM’s adopted daughter gets engaged

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s adopted daughter C Pratyusha got engaged in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photos of Pratyusha with her fiancé Charan Reddy emerged on social media Monday.

Officials at the Women and Child Welfare Department said Pratyusha and Charan are set to be married soon.

In 2015, Pratyusha was rescued from her home after she was brutally tortured by her step-mother. Weak and famished, she was treated at a hospital for nearly 15 days, during which time Rao visited and moved by her plight, adopted her.

After she recovered, Pratyusha was sent to a women’s home run by the Women and Child Welfare Department. She recently completed her nursing course and is working at a private hospital.

